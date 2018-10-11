Oklahoma School Investigates Threat
CANADIAN, Oklahoma - Canadian Public Schools is investigating after administration found a message that threatened to "shoot the school" Thursday.
The school says the anonymous message was written on a cubicle in the in-school detention room at the high school.
Administration released a statement that said in part, "...any threat that could potentially endanger our students and staff or that disrupts learning will not be tolerated. We will continue to be vigilant in ensuring our schools and children are safe."
A letter sent to parents said a private security guard has been employed and that Canadian County deputies will be stationed on campus as the situation is investigated. It also said building security is being analyzed and more regulated than in the past.
Administration said a reward is being offered for information leading to the person responsible for the threat.