Architecture Students Gather In Tulsa For Design Competition
TULSA, Oklahoma - Architecture students from universities across the Midwest are participating in a design competition in Tulsa.
Students are working in teams to come up with designs to renovate the former Laura Dester Center.
The American Institute of Architect’s Eastern Oklahoma chapter is hosting the event and says the competition gives students exposure they normally wouldn’t get in the classroom.
“It allows the students to collaborate in a different way that they don’t usually do in school,” said Kayla Berkson, the AIA Central States Regional Associate Director. “It allows them to see what other students in the region are up to and it gives them the opportunity to connect to the profession.”
The winners will be announced Friday night and the top three teams will receive scholarships.