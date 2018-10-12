TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa teen charged in a shooting has his case dismissed, but is still headed to prison for 10 years.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Kywaun Washington with shooting at two people in front of a house last year.  That charge was dismissed Thursday because a witness didn't show up for a court hearing.

But at the time of that shooting, Washington was serving a deferred sentence for another shooting.

Washington will now serve the full 10 years for violating the terms of his deferred sentence.