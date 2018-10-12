Broken Arrow Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning recognize another "Impactful Teacher."
Kathy Shannon is a teacher in Broken Arrow.
6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor and Rich Lenz went to Leisure Park Elementary in Broken Arrow Thursday to surprise 5th grade teacher Kathy Shannon.
She was nominated by her daughter, who says Kathy is the most positive person she knows and loves her students, her job and educating future generations.
"I feel like if they know I love them and they can trust me... I can get them to do anything... and so I truly believe and I tell them that every day," said Kathy Shannon.
Kathy received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she'd like. Kathy and her fellow teachers will also get a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an "Impactful Teacher," you can fill out the nomination form.