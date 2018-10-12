Muskogee Man Arrested For Business Robberies In Three Communities
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Muskogee man they believe is a serial robber after a search that lasted for several days.
Police say thanks to a tip, they were able to find 24-year-old Andrew William Sluder.
Owasso Police released surveillance photos on Monday, October 8th.
On Thursday, October 11th, officers arrested Sluder and booked him into the Muskogee County jail.
Since the robberies happened in more than one town, detectives from Owasso, Broken Arrow and Muskogee worked together to find Sluder.
Police believe Sluder robbed a Check N Go store in Owasso on October 3rd as well as the Check Into Cash" store in Broken Arrow on October 1st. He is also accused of robbing a "Check Into Cash" store in Muskogee September 13th.
Andrew Sluder is expected to be charge in Muskogee, but police predict that he will soon be charged with the related robberies in Owasso and Broken Arrow.