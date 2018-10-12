News
Live Burns Teach TFD Cadets Important Skills
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Fire training officers and cadets got to see what it was like to go up against a real fire Friday.
The live burn training allowed cadets to see fire behavior and learn life-saving techniques in a controlled, safer environment.
"We're trying to show them the four signs of flashover which is high-heat, thick smoke, what we call rollover or fingers and then the flashover that happens. We want them to recognize that because if they recognize it then hopefully they can keep themselves and their crews safe," said District Chief Chuck French.
Firefighters say these live burns really test the cadets' physical and mental strength.