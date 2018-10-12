Tulsa Police Searching For ATM Skimming Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police want your help identifying a man possibly tied to dozens of illegal ATM transactions from all over northeast Oklahoma.
Police have evidence that information stolen from debit cards in Bartlesville was used in Tulsa and on Thursday they found a skimmer on an ATM they believe is connected.
Thursday morning Tulsa police were called to a bank at 31st and Garnett because an ATM had a skimmer on it. The bank believes they removed it before anyone had their information stolen.
“As soon as you insert that card and your pin number, it's automatically sent back to someone probably parked nearby. They get your card number and start using it after that,” TPD said Cpl. Matt Rose.
Police believe the suspect is connected to at least the cases in Tulsa and Washington counties.
“We have worked hand-in-hand with Bartlesville Police because some of those victims in Bartlesville are victims in Tulsa. The information was stolen in Bartlesville and some of the cards used in Tulsa. That's how we linked up and determined the two are connected,” said Cpl. Rose.
Police say skimmers can be about anywhere there's a place to use a payment card. The banks and gas stations take precautions, but the thieves are working just as hard to get around security.
In the latest case, the skimmer was discovered quickly but police say thieves can move them around quickly.
Police say most skimmers can be detected by looking carefully at an ATM, checking if the check pad looks loose or unusual.