Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics Dedicates New Resources To Opioid Fight
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is dedicating more resources to fighting Oklahoma's deadly prescription painkiller epidemic.
A new high-tech app and 10 new agents are among the big announcements coming from the capitol where the Attorney General and OBN showcased their newest attack on what they call the modern day plague.
The statewide smartphone app for first responders is called OD Map and it allows law enforcement, public safety, and health officials to track where overdoses are happening in real time.
The agencies say the hot spots will help investigators shut down criminal drug dealers they can also get alerts for when there's a spike.
"We're going to have proper oversight going forward of medical facilities to prevent pill mills. We're going to investigate pill mills and shut them down," said Attorney General Mike Hunter.
The 10 new investigators will be deployed statewide. They all have law enforcement and investigative backgrounds and they will also help with oversight requirements for manufacturers, distributors, and medical facility owners.
Opioid overdoses are down nearly 40% over the last 5 years but so far 98 people have died in Oklahoma this year.