One Hospitalized After Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Saturday, October 13th 2018, 4:55 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Sawmill Apartments located at E. 35th Pl.
Officers arrived at the apartments around 2 p.m. and found a male victim in front of the leasing office. The victim was shot several times and officers say they found a .22 caliber rifle lying near him. According to officers, the victim had been in some sort of fight with woman officers believe to be an ex-girlfriend. During the fight, the rifle was produced and the victim was shot.
The female suspect fled the scene but later called police from another location. Officers were sent to the location where the suspect was taken into custody. The victim is reportedly undergoing surgery at a Tulsa Hospital.