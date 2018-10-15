Crime
Stigler Teacher Accused Of Having Relationship With Student
STIGLER, Oklahoma - A Stigler Public Schools teacher is in jail accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Reports say William Self Jr. was possibly sending inappropriate pictures to and arranging to meet with a female student.
After being interviewed by Stigler police, the Haskell County Sheriff's Department, and OSBI, Self was booked into jail on complaints of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a by use of technology.
Stigler Public Schools released a statement saying in part, "the safety of our student is always a top priority of Stigler Schools ... School officials and local authorities worked together throughout the night to fully investigate the accusations."