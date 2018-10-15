BA Schools, TCC Partnership To Help Students Interested In Manufacturing
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Chamber wants to better prepare high school students for careers at the city’s manufacturing companies.
Broken Arrow Schools will partner with Tulsa Community College to streamline the education and internship training for students who are considering a career in manufacturing.
“Tulsa Community College is supporting this certified production technician program right now, which will take a student through one semester of education at Broken Arrow Public Schools in manufacturing,” said Kinnee Tilly, the interim CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber. “Their second semester they’ll go into an internship, then they are guaranteed an interview.”
The chamber says Broken Arrow has more than 350 manufacturing companies that employ more than 9,000 people.