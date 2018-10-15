Crime
EMSA Medic Hospitalized After Attack At Tulsa Convenience Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - EMSA says a medic was attacked while on post at a Tulsa convenience store.
The medic was attacked and stabbed near 220 North Gilcrease Road.
Tulsa police are investigating.
The medic was transported to the hospital and EMSA released the following statement about the incident.
“This evening, an EMSA medic was attacked while on post at a convenience store in Tulsa. The medic was transported to the hospital by EMSA. At this point our focus is on well-being of the medic and their family. Tulsa Police is investigating, and EMSA is cooperating fully. We thank our fellow first responders for their quick action and care. There is no further information available at this time.”