Police: Man Hit By Minivan While Walking On A Tulsa Street
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a man is taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition after they say he was hit by a minivan while walking down a dark street late Monday.
Just before 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 5900 block of East 15th Street near Sheridan Avenue.
Police say the unidentified man, was walking in the middle of outside westbound lane at the time. They say the man suffered head, trunk and leg injuries due to the impact with the minivan.
Officers say the driver of the minivan told police she was on her way to work and never saw him.
Police say the man was wearing dark clothing and had an odor of alcohol on him. They also said there are sidewalks along 15th Street and it is unknown why he was walking in the street.