Styrofoam Planes Take Flight At Tulsa Airshow
TULSA, Oklahoma - There’s a big airshow with small airplanes this weekend in Tulsa.
If you remember building model planes out of balsa wood and tissue paper, it's a whole new world.
Who doesn't like a good airshow? This one features radio controlled Styrofoam airplanes.
“The whole entire airplane is built of Styrofoam ... kind of like a picnic cooler," said Dennis Michael.
A battery-powered with lots of electronics flying picnic cooler.
"We're sharing the foam revolution in model airplanes," said Michael. "These planes were made to purchase and fly the same day."
He says they are durable, easy to repair, they are realistic looking, and most importantly easy to fly.
In the right hands, these planes can all the tricks the big boys do.
If you ever wanted to get in on this hobby, this weekend might be the perfect introduction.
The airshow is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday at the Tulsa Glue Dobbers Field at 28th Street and Lynn Lane.
