Pleasant Weather Across Eastern Oklahoma On Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - We may have a decent break in the weather today allowing some sunshine and relatively warmer weather before the next batch of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. As this system exits our area Friday midday to afternoon, beautiful weather is expected this weekend with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Weekend lows will be in the lower to mid-40s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another weak system may approach part of the state early next week but at this point our forecast will remain dry for Monday and Tuesday.
Most locations across northeastern Oklahoma are currently experiencing clear sky early this morning and temps have dropped back down into the upper 30s to lower 40s in these areas.
Most hi-res data support a mostly sunny day north with clouds remaining stubborn across the southern sections for the third day in a row. Later, around early to mid afternoon, the southern clouds should begin moving northward. This will continue to create some differences in the afternoon highs with mid to upper 60s north and lower 60s south. Any precip today should be confined to extreme southern Oklahoma or north Texas.
Thursday into Friday the main upper level low, currently cutoff across the four corners region, will begin weakening as it moves eastward. A mid-length wave diving down from the northwest will eventually merge with our old low and pass the central plains sometime Friday. As this process plays out, we’ll see increasing rain chances Thursday night through pre-dawn Friday. A few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall may occur across far southeastern Oklahoma but this system is not expected to be a major storm for northeastern Oklahoma.
As the wave approaches, a surface front will move across the state Friday afternoon or evening bringing northwest winds and another batch of dry air into the state. The surface flow of down-sloping winds combined with a pacific origin air mass should bring our temps up a few degrees Saturday for max highs compared to the previous few chilly days across eastern Oklahoma. A surface ridge will be nearby Sunday and could bring the temps down slightly.
Another weak system may brush the area early next week but precipitation chances are negligible at this point.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.