TULSA, Oklahoma - We may have a decent break in the weather today allowing some sunshine and relatively warmer weather before the next batch of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. As this system exits our area Friday midday to afternoon, beautiful weather is expected this weekend with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Weekend lows will be in the lower to mid-40s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another weak system may approach part of the state early next week but at this point our forecast will remain dry for Monday and Tuesday.