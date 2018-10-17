Tulsa Man Accused Of Hate Crime During Robbery, TPD Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man Tuesday morning after they say he stole from a cell phone stand and intimidated an employee.
The man is identified as 22-year-old Robert Norton.
In his arrest report, police say Norton confronted a Wireless Assist stand employee at 36th Street North and Peoria and asked that employee if he was gay, threatened him and tried to punch him. They also stated Norton showed the employee a handgun tucked into his waistband.
After grabbing two cell phones, Norton ran off with the employee following him.
Officers say Norton tried to catch a bus at the Tulsa Tech campus in the 3800 block of North Peoria, before heading to a nearby apartment complex.
Police found Robert Norton hiding behind a dumpster at the Comanche Park Apartments in the 1300 block of East 37th Street North.
After being identified by the employee, Robert Norton was taken to the Tulsa County jail. Jail records show he was booked on complaints including first-degree robbery, eluding and a hate crime.