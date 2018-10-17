News
Semi, Dump Truck Crash On Highway 75 Near 211th Street South
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 8:58 AM CDT
Updated:
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to two wrecks on northbound Highway 75 east of Mounds Wednesday morning. One person was taken to the hospital.
A state trooper told News On 6 a semi driver went off the road around 201st Street South when the driver was apparently unable to stop in time for traffic. A second collision took place around 211th Street South when a semi rear-ended a dump truck.
The dump truck overturned, and the driver had minor injuries, according to OHP.
Inside lanes of both highway directions were closed as crews cleared the scene.