GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to two wrecks on northbound Highway 75 east of Mounds Wednesday morning. One person was taken to the hospital.

A state trooper told News On 6 a semi driver went off the road around 201st Street South when the driver was apparently unable to stop in time for traffic. A second collision took place around 211th Street South when a semi rear-ended a dump truck. 

The dump truck overturned, and the driver had minor injuries, according to OHP. 

Inside lanes of both highway directions were closed as crews cleared the scene.