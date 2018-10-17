News
Tulsa Talons Turf Among Items In City Auction
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 11:24 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The official complete arena football game turf of the Tulsa Talons will be among the many items up for bid at the next City of Tulsa Surplus Property Auction.
The auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at the City of Tulsa surplus property facility at 108 N. Trenton Ave., beginning at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 7:30 a.m.
To view the turf prior to the auction, potential bidders may contact Willie Williams, BOK Center Director of Operations, at wwilliams@smg.com or (918) 894-4322. Whoever purchases the turf must remove it from the BOK Center by Nov. 7.
The auction will feature countless other items as well including cars, bicycles, and office furniture.
For a complete list of items and photos, click here.