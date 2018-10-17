TULSA, Oklahoma - Breakfast Chilaquiles

Ingredients:

Corn oil

12 Corn Tortillas, quartered & fried crisp, salted to taste

¾ cup Salsa Verde

½ cup Pico de Gallo

2 tablespoons Chopped Red Onion

2 tablespoons Cotija Cheese

2 Soft Scrambled Eggs

¼ cup crema Mexicana

Method:

Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan, add salsa and let cook for several minutes. Add fried tortilla quarters to salsa and gently stir until they are all well coated, cook a few minutes to heat thoroughly. Add pico de gallo, cilantro & Cotija cheese, remove from heat and plate. Top with soft scrambled eggs, diced red onion, more Cotija cheese & crema Mexicana