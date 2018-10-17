Food Recipe
Breakfast Chilaquiles
TULSA, Oklahoma - Breakfast Chilaquiles
Ingredients:
Corn oil
12 Corn Tortillas, quartered & fried crisp, salted to taste
¾ cup Salsa Verde
½ cup Pico de Gallo
2 tablespoons Chopped Red Onion
2 tablespoons Cotija Cheese
2 Soft Scrambled Eggs
¼ cup crema Mexicana
Method:
Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan, add salsa and let cook for several minutes. Add fried tortilla quarters to salsa and gently stir until they are all well coated, cook a few minutes to heat thoroughly. Add pico de gallo, cilantro & Cotija cheese, remove from heat and plate. Top with soft scrambled eggs, diced red onion, more Cotija cheese & crema Mexicana