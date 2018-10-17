Oklahoma Watch Holds State Question 801 Forum
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered on Thursday to discuss State Question 801, a controversial measure that would free up property tax millage to be for expenses, like teacher pay.
Oklahoma Watch says they put on forums like these to have a place for civil discussion about hard topics. The corporation says they've teamed up with the Oklahoma League of Women Voters to make a guide to help voters break down the tougher state questions.
Oklahoma law currently places restrictions on the uses for property tax revenue. It can be used for building and other capital purchases but not ongoing costs. In August, Governor Mary Fallin said the state question would allow school districts to use property tax funds for operational costs like teacher pay.
While The Oklahoma Education Association has already said State Question 801 would create a greater divide between rich and poor schools.