TULSA, Oklahoma - Our next weather maker is already producing some spotty showers across southern Oklahoma this morning and should gradually move north through the day. We still think our best chance for the metro will be late tonight through Friday morning before a front arrives with dry air and improving conditions into the weekend. Readings this morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with increasing clouds along with highs this afternoon in the lower to mid-60s. I’ll need a slight chance for some daytime showers across the southern region but the better coverage and likely will remain for later tonight into Friday. The precipitation later tonight into Friday will also be relatively light. northern Oklahoma will pickup between .25 and 0.50 inches of rainfall while locations near or south of McAlester may receive from 0.75 to near 1.20 inches. No severe weather will occur.