Teen Driver Critical After Crashing Car Into Power Pole, TPD Says
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 3:16 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a teenage driver is in critical condition after crashing his car into a Tulsa utility pole early Thursday.
Officers say at about 12:19 a.m., the driver of an Infiniti Q35, went off the road in the 3600 block of South Zunis, hit a steel PSO pole, trapping him in the car.
Firefighters were called to free the driver from the wreckage.
PSO checked out the pole for any damage, but say there's no indication it caused any power issues.