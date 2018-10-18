Tulsa Police Looking For Break-In Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say kicked in the door to a woman's apartment and stole several things inside.
Officers say surveillance video is like hitting the jackpot for them because you can see the man's face very clearly when he breaks into the home.
In the video, you can see someone kick the door in a few seconds later, a man peeks around the door frame. Tulsa Police say the person who lives in the apartment wasn't home at the time but police say she got home later that night to find her apartment ransacked. Items like electronics, jewelry, and purses were missing.
Investigators say the man targeted items that could be easily resold. Officers say their success rate is high when they have high-quality surveillance video like this.
"We only can work with what we have, but this one was perfect, we could see his face clearly. We're hoping someone knows who the individual is and identifies him for us," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.
Officer McKenzie says she feels confident they'll catch the man. If you have any information on who he is or where he might be, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers.