Silver Alert Issued For Missing Mannford Man
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mannford Police Department for 85-year-old Charles Loveless.
Loveless was expected to return home from the Mannford Senior Citizens Center around 12:15 p.m. but never arrived.
He is driving a 2002 Toyota Camry which is described as gold or tan in color. The tag number is CVV802 with an FOP emblem on the tag. He is believed to be wearing denim overalls and blue plaid shirt.
Mannford Police say he suffers from memory loss, his family says he is a retired Tulsa County Deputy.