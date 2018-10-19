Crime
Police Release Video Of SUV Sought In Okmulgee Burglary, Robbery
Friday, October 19th 2018, 1:52 AM CDT
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Police release a surveillance video of a vehicle of interest in the Friday, October 12th burglary and robbery of an Okmulgee KFC restaurant.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, the vehicle appears to be a maroon Nissan Pathfinder.
Police say the restaurant was locked, when two men broke in, pulled a pistol and beat an employee who was alone in the KFC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511.