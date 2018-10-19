News
Police: Man Struck Crossing Bartlesville Highway
Friday, October 19th 2018, 3:28 AM CDT
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Police say a man struck crossing a Bartlesville highway Thursday evening is flown to a Tulsa hospital.
Officers say the incident happened on Highway 60 which is also Adams Boulevard near Chickasaw Street at 9:05 p.m.
Captain Rocky Bevard told BartlesvilleRadio.com, a City of Dewey public works pickup truck was headed east on Adams when the man walked into the truck's path from an alley, heading south.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.