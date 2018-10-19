Crime
Woman Pushing Car In Sand Springs, Hit By Suspected DUI Driver, Police Say
Friday, October 19th 2018, 4:32 AM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Police say a woman is in the hospital after they say she is hit by suspected drunk driver while pushing a car along a Sand Springs road early Friday.
Officers say the driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested for suspicion of DUI following the crash.
Police say two women ran out of gas on Wekiwa Road near the Sand Springs' Case Community Park.
At about 1 a.m., officers say a Ford Mustang came up from behind and hit the women's car. One woman was pushing and the other steering their disabled car. One was taken to the hospital, the other woman refused treatment.
Police have not yet released the Mustang driver's name. He was taken to the Tulsa County jail.