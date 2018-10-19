Bartlesville Police Investigating After Human Remains Found
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Investigators in Bartlesville are awaiting answers after a man found human bones on a property near a popular jogging trail.
Detectives say the bones were found so far off the running path in Bartlesville it would've been hard for a jogger to spot them. The bones were found on land near the rushing Caney River and right underneath Frank Phillips Boulevard.
"There was an individual who has some oil leases. He went in to check one that he hadn't checked in over a year...and then looked down and thought it was just the bones of a deer. And then as he looked again he actually saw a pair of pants and what appeared to be skeletal remains with shoes," said Bartlesville Investigator Jim Warring.
Investigator Warring says no one has been reported missing in the area and a huge part of figuring out who this person was and why they ended up in Bartlesville is up to the medical examiner.
"We have done some checking through town and also the state of Oklahoma and at this time we don't have anything that would match what we have which is very, very little," said Warring. "It's really hard to tell at this point, I mean we really don't know what we are dealing with. I can't tell ya an age, I can't tell you a race, I can't tell ya anything."
Police say the remains could have been on the property anywhere from three months to a year but say they haven't found any evidence so far that points to foul play.
"It has been pretty hot, pretty tacky especially the last two weeks up until now," said Warring. "Obviously at the scene, there just wasn't a whole lot of information that was left that we could see. It's all going to be through the medical examiner’s office."
Officers say answers, could take months.