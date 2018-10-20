Tulsans Buy Up Lottery Tickets As Jackpot Grows To $1.6 Billion
TULSA, Oklahoma - The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing is up to an estimated $1.6 billion.
That's after no one matched all of Friday night's numbers. That means you still have a chance to win.
News On 6 caught up with folks from Green Country to ask what they would do if they won.
"Probably buy a home and invest in a business," said Shoshana Scott.
"You'll know I won because I'll be able to take care of you too," said Gary Smith.
"Got a lot of the local businesses, offices, coming in together buying large amounts, large dollar amounts together going in," said QT manager Dustin Hefner.
People are flocking to convenience stores to get those tickets.
The odds of winning Tuesday's drawing are about 1 in 302.5 million.