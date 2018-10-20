Oklahoma Organization Wants To 'Send Santa To The Troops'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A nonprofit organization right here in Oklahoma is focusing on being there for our veterans.
Saturday, the focus of Warriors for Freedom was stuffing a truck full of supplies.
This month, Warriors for Freedom is focusing on sending Santa to the troops.
“We get the community together and they get donations for troops that are deployed. Whether that's Kuwait, Djibouti, Africa, Afghanistan, wherever we may be,” said Director of Development Derek Jump.
This is the fourth year Warriors for Freedom has held the Send Santa to the Troops campaign.
They've asked for donations like beef jerky, socks, and hygiene gear to try and provide troops with a piece of home.
But Warriors for Freedom also focuses on being there for our heroes when they do return home.
“We're a grassroots Oklahoma organization. We're very small, but we have a great big reach regionally here in Oklahoma,” said Jump.
Their focus is to provide peer to peer support and comradery for servicemembers, veterans, and their families.
They host events and provide resources at no cost to the servicemember.
The organization has impacted many lives, including Derek, who is now employed full time by the foundation.
“I spent ten years in the military as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman. I was deployed twice to Iraq with 1st marine division. You know for me myself, I actually had some pretty serious issues when I got out of the military and came back to Oklahoma,” said Jump.
But he found Warriors for Freedom.
“Did an internship with them, was a spokesman for a while. And now I’m the Director of Development for them. And love what I do every day, impacting veterans’ lives,” said Jump.
Warriors for Freedom has several events coming up to be a part of.
Their Halloween party, Haunt the Dome, is next Saturday. Their annual gala is February 9th.
And of course, their October fundraiser, Send Santa to the Troops.
For more information on how to help, visit the Warriors for Freedom website.