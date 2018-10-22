News
Truck Crash On Westbound Turner Turnpike Near Kellyville Exit
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 7:14 AM CDT
Updated:
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says both westbound lanes remain open after a crash on the Turner Turnpike near the Kellyville exit early Monday.
Troopers say a wrecker hauling a semi ran off the highway and went into a water-filled ravine. The OHP as well as firefighters are on scene.
VIDEO: OHP says a wrecker hauling a semi crashed into this ravine on the Turner Turnpike WB near Kellyville. The truck also leaked diesel fuel into the water. Working to learn more info. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/ZU1KATI2ri— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 22, 2018
The OHP is looking for the driver of the wrecker.
Diesel fuel from the two trucks spilled into the ravine and firefighters are working to contain it.