CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says both westbound lanes remain open after a crash on the Turner Turnpike near the Kellyville exit early Monday.

Troopers say a wrecker hauling a semi ran off the highway and went into a water-filled ravine.  The OHP as well as firefighters are on scene.  

The OHP is looking for the driver of the wrecker.

Diesel fuel from the two trucks spilled into the ravine and firefighters are working to contain it.