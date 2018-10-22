Tulsa's Day Of The Dead Festival Expands To Two Days In 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Day of the Dead or Dia de Los Muertos festival will be expanded to two days this year - held on November 1 and 2. The annual festival, which honors loved ones who have passed away, is held at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 East Brady.
Day of the Dead is a celebration of the Hispanic tradition which centers around a display of altars decorated in remembrance of those we've lost. Spirits of the dead are remembered and believed to return to join the living who wait vigil by their altars, a news release states.
The festival also features mariachi and salsa bands, food trucks, dancing and more. There's a cash only entry fee of $5 for teens and adults. Kids under 12 are free.
This year, Tulsa's Latino Theater will be performing a bilingual version of "Hamlet" adapted and directed by Tara Moses. Performances are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4, and Friday through Sunday, November 9, 10 and 11.
Learn more about Tulsa's Latino Theater on their Facebook page.