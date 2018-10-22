News
Verdigris First Grader Performs As Football Mascot
Monday, October 22nd 2018, 3:06 PM CDT
Updated:
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma - Since he was 3-years old, it's always been Gunner Alley's dream to be a school mascot. He's living that dream now, as a first grader, at Verdigris football games.
This pint-sized super fan goes by the name "Verdigris Lil' Red." He has his own Facebook fan page and everything.
Gunner has been to every elementary and varsity football game this year. His favorite dance move to get the crowd going - the Floss.
Verdigris varsity won last week in their game against Claremore Sequoyah.