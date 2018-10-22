Rape Suspect Arrested While At Tulsa County Courthouse For Other Crime
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man accused of rape is now behind bars, after appearing in court for a different crime.
Investigators say Marvin Stewart was wanted in a rape investigation from earlier this month.
They say a victim accused him of breaking into her apartment and raping her twice before leaving.
Police called Stewart about their investigation and he agreed to an interview, but he never followed through.
They say Stewart later told them he thought the call was a joke.
“Who knows if that is really what he thought. The bottom line is he didn’t show up for the interviews and we had enough information through our investigation to be able to make the arrest today,” said Sergeant Jillian Phippen.
Stewart was arrested Monday at the courthouse.
Court records show he was there on a drug trafficking complaint.
He’s now in the Tulsa County Jail for first degree rape and burglary.