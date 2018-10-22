News
Tulsa Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots On Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department is hosting a free flu shot pop-up clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic will allow the department to test its emergency preparedness and response program, in case they ever have to issue immunizations during a crisis.
“It’s a great training exercise for us and real benefit for Tulsa County residents because prevention is so important, and the best protection against the flu is that seasonal flu shot,” a department official said.
The department encourages everyone six months and older to get a flu shot.
About 60 volunteers will be on hand to give the shots.
The clinic runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at OSU Tulsa.