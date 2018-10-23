News
Owners Of Tulsa Wine Store Blame State's New Alcohol Laws For Closing
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 1:42 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa wine store is closing and its owners say Oklahoma's new alcohol laws are to blame.
Kingspointe Wine & More at 5980 South Yale says sales dropped 33 percent within a week of the new law taking effect.
Owner Lynne Caroon says now that wine and strong beer can be sold at grocery stores and gas stations, they just aren't seeing enough people come through the doors.
"People just said, we didn't even consider that by buying it somewhere else, where in the past we would have gone to a liquor store, that we were going to be affecting the liquor store's income," said Lynne Caroon.
The family-owned business has been open for five years.