SALT LAKE CITY - University of Utah police investigating reports of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday night quickly found a body in a car in a campus parking lot, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports. 

Authorities identified the 37-year-old suspect as a convicted sex offender and were tying to track him down.

University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told reporters the victim was a female student.

The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure.

Students were ordered to secure in place, the school tweeted. The order included the University of Utah Hospital. But then the all-clear was issued.


The university later announced all classes would be canceled on Tuesday
 