Police: Student Shot To Death At University Of Utah in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY - University of Utah police investigating reports of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday night quickly found a body in a car in a campus parking lot, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.
Authorities identified the 37-year-old suspect as a convicted sex offender and were tying to track him down.
University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told reporters the victim was a female student.
The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure.
Students were ordered to secure in place, the school tweeted. The order included the University of Utah Hospital. But then the all-clear was issued.
One student is confirmed deceased.— University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018
All morning and evening classes are canceled for Tues., 10/23. Campus services & facilities will remain open.
Support services are available for students, faculty and staff.
More info at https://t.co/sMi4tPwuZ7
The university later announced all classes would be canceled on Tuesday