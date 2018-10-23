Tulsa Man Found Asleep In Car, Awakes, Leads Tulsa Police On Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man who they found asleep in a car, then led officers on a short chase late Monday.
Officers were called about a suspicious car, idling in the 6900 block of East 8th Street. Inside the car, police found 42-year-old Sebastian Cobelo. They also noticed he had a gun. When police ordered him out of the car, Cobelo instead drove off.
Police say Cobelo crashed the car a few blocks way into a fence. He then got out and ran off.
After tracking him with K9 officers and the department's helicopter, police found and arrested Cobelo hiding behind a Jeep in the 5500 block of East 9th Street.
Inside Cobelo's car, police recovered the gun, a large amount of meth and cash as well as some marijuana.
Sebastian Cobelo was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of meth and marijuana, eluding and resisting arrest.
Jail records show Cobelo has court appearance set for October 30th.