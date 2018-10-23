Drug, Weapons Suspect Shot And Killed By Tulsa Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police shot a suspect while serving a search warrant and the suspect died at the hospital Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Shaunday Mullins, 37.
The location is near 8th Street and South Toledo.
Police said they were serving what they call a "high risk" warrant at a home. That means they pulled up to the house and immediately entered the home.
They said the suspect fired at police, and an officer returned fire, hitting the man.
An officer in the turret of a tank fired the two shots, and the man was hit while on the porch of the home.
Tulsa Police said they had EMSA on standby and paramedics took the man to the hospital where he died.
Officers said a woman and two children were present but were not hurt. Police said the children were out of the home before the man came out shooting. The woman was still inside when the man was shot.
A Tulsa Police spokesman said the Special Operations Team was involved in serving the warrant. It's believed three shots in all were fired, police said.
A search of Oklahoma Department of Corrections records shows Mullins has been convicted of domestic abuse and burglary.