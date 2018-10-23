News
Tulsa Fire Crews Put Out Apartment Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters were able to keep an apartment fire from spreading Tuesday morning at the Lewiston Apartment complex. Crews were called out to the apartments at 52nd and Lewis just after 10 a.m. October 23.
A district chief at the scene told News On 6 the fire was contained to an attic area. It's like some apartments also will have water damage, the chief said.
TFD is still working to learn the cause of the fire and whether the units are occupied.