Reward Offered For 80-Pound Tortoise Missing Near Claremore
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 11:20 AM CDT
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Claremore-area woman said she's heartbroken after her 80-pound tortoise went missing from his enclosure. Dozer is a "fast mover" who escaped from his habitat at their home near Blue Creek Campground on East 390 Road.
Sharissa Coats posted in Rogers County Lost and Found Pets that Dozer has been missing since October 21. She is offering a reward for those willing to check the trails and land near their home.
She said she and friends have searched the area by foot and even using a drone, but tortoises are diggers and may be hard to spot.
Blue Creek Campground is on the east side of Oologah Lake north of Claremore.