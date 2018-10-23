Tulsa Police Warn Of iTunes Gift Card Email Scams
TULSA, Oklahoma - If somebody emails you, claiming to be your boss and asking you to buy iTunes gift cards, Tulsa Police Department says there's a good chance it's a scam.
The Financial Crime Unit said they've been getting reports of an unusual number of email scams where scammers hack a company email and pretend to be someone's supervision, asking their employees to purchase hundreds or even thousands of dollars in Apple iTunes gift cards for a variety of reasons.
The scammer then asks the victim to give them the 16-digit code on the back of the card.
"Once this transaction is complete, there is no way any money can be recovered and the scammer wins," TPD said in a news release.
Police are advising the public to check with your boss before purchasing the cards. Apple stresses the only things an iTunes gift card can be used to purchase are things from the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or an Apple Music membership.
If you receive one of these calls, contact the police and the Federal Trade Commission.