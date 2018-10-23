Murder Victim's Best Friend Still Seeking Answers To 31-Year-Old Cold Case
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - The best friend of a 1987 cold case victim is asking for the community’s help as police continue the search for a killer.
It’s been 31 years since Marilyn Joi Base’s death and her best friend says she will never stop searching for answers.
All of Joi’s immediate family has passed away – most are buried right next to her.
Her best friend, Charlotte Autry, is hoping that speaking out and sharing Joi’s story will help investigators get closer to finding her killer.
“I come out here periodically to visit with Joi and honor her by putting flowers on her grave, and pray and pray and pray,” said Autry.
Joi was just 22 years old when she disappeared.
Detectives say she was last seen driving to the laundry room of her apartments on April 9, 1987. Her car was found at the complex with the keys still in the ignition. Her body was found on Braggs Mountain in Muskogee County 10 days later.
“The heartbreak will just hit you in waves,” declared Autry. “There has been no justice. There has just been no closure.”
She says she and Joi grew up on the same street and a majority of her childhood memories involve their friendship.
“She was beautiful inside and out and her laugh was just infectious,” recalled Autry. “We would swing and draw and we would sing together. She had a fabulous voice.”
Autry says losing her best friend has changed her life in every way, from big moments to small mundane tasks.
“Joi’s murder has been devastating. It has been a lifetime of grief,” she said.
Three decades without an answer hasn’t deterred Autry. She says she will never give up on finding justice for Joi.
“No peace. There is no peace. There is no closure. Just heartbreak,” Autry said. “I just believe there is somebody out there that knows, that knows what happened to her.”