Anonymous Tip Exposes Inappropriate Relationship Between Putnam City Teacher, Student
PUTNAM CITY, Oklahoma - An anonymous tip leads metro police to an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Putnam City High School special education teacher and a 14-year-old female student.
Putnam City Campus Police arrested Marcus Quinn, 38, on Monday and booked him into the Oklahoma County jail on multiple sex complaints.
Putnam City Campus Police Chief Mark Stout said the high school teacher and student were messaging on Instagram and Snapchat. Stout said the messages turned sexual and nude photos were exchanged.
“Anytime you get into a social media context with a student,” said Stout. “You open yourself up for all kinds of bad things to happen.”
The teen victim told police the relationship started six months ago while she was in middle school and Quinn was a special education teacher at her school.
“His justification was he was talking to her because she was lonely and upset,” said Stout. “And having some bad self-esteem issues.”
Police are working to get a search warrant for Quinn's phone.
“We’re getting a search warrant this week,” said Stout. “Then we send that to Instagram. They then compile the information and send it to us.”
He said investigators will also do a forensic exam of Quinn’s phone.
Chief Stout said this is the third criminal investigation this school year to come from the district’s bullying messaging system.
“We are very pleased with the system and that people are kind of coming out of the shell about these types of things,” said Stout. “We’ve given them an avenue they can report this without any type of ramifications or having to identify themselves.”
Police do not have evidence there was a physical relationship but consider this an on-going investigation.
Quinn is suspended during the investigation. He has been with district for three years as a special education teacher and an assistant basketball coach.