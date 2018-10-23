News
ORU Opens New Sports Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University is celebrating the opening of its new ORU Sports Park near 81st and Lewis.
It includes a multipurpose field that will accommodate rugby, football, lacrosse, and soccer. There are also a couple of sand volleyball courts.
“This complex, this area for intramural competition, for outings, it’s for gatherings and a place for students to have a great time, so we’re very excited,” said ORU President Dr. William Wilson.
Following Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, two flag football playoff games were held on the new fields.
The park was paid for with help from Guts Church and ORU’s Alumni Association.