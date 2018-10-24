Crime
Tulsa Police Ask For Help In Christopher Lewis Homicide Investigation
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 10:28 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for help after a missing Turley man’s body was found Monday at 2100 North Canton Avenue, near Apache and Yale.
Christopher Lewis was reported missing on October 14th. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said his 2013 Kia Soul was found burned in the area of 5800 East 56th Street North. Officers are asking people who have surveillance cameras that may have recorded activity between 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. October 14 to call them.
If you can help with any information about Lewis' death, you're asked to call the Homicide Unit at 918-596-9141 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
There is a reward offered for information, and you can remain anonymous.