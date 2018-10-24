Police say the OnCue skimmer appears to have occurred on or around October 4. The ATM transactions in Jenks, OK occurred on October 14 and October 15.



A total of $2,231.15 was taken from the ATM located in Jenks, OK.



Police say the suspects sat at the ATM and used multiple credit cards to take the money from the ATM. The second suspect poured gasoline on the ATM camera to attempt to stop or distort the video.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org