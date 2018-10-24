Jenks Police Search For ATM Card Skimming Suspects
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police needs help identifying two suspects associated with a fraud case.
Police say two men suspects used a card skimmer at the OnCue in Billings, OK and used those card numbers to retrieve money from an ATM in Jenks, OK.
Police say the OnCue skimmer appears to have occurred on or around October 4. The ATM transactions in Jenks, OK occurred on October 14 and October 15.
A total of $2,231.15 was taken from the ATM located in Jenks, OK.
Police say the suspects sat at the ATM and used multiple credit cards to take the money from the ATM. The second suspect poured gasoline on the ATM camera to attempt to stop or distort the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org
Please contact Jenks Police Department Detectives at 918-299-6311.