Garage Fire Damages New Tulsa Home
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 8:23 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of East 119th Street Thursday morning. The neighborhood has several large homes under construction.
Firefighters said the fire started in the garage. They got the fire out, raised the garage door and ventilated the home. The new home is unoccupied.
