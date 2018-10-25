Tulsa Firefighter Union Endorses Kevin Stitt For Governor
TULSA, Oklahoma - The union representing Tulsa firefighters endorsed Republican Kevin Stitt for Oklahoma governor on Thursday.
Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 176 held a news conference at their union hall to make the announcement.
Matt Lay, Vice President of IAFF Tulsa Local 176, said the union local had watched the campaign carefully to decide which candidate would best meet the needs of the members of the union and the people of Oklahoma. He said the union believes Stitt will bring fresh vision and energy to the state.
“Kevin Stitt has had our back, and now we’ve got his,” said Lay.
Stitt said it was an honor to stand with members of the union. He said he wants to put Oklahoma on the path to becoming a top ten state.
Voters will decide between Stitt, Democrat Drew Edmondson and Libertarian Chris Powell in the general election on November 6, 2018.