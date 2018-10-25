Broken Arrow Vet Cautions Against CBD Pet Treats
TULSA, Oklahoma - With Halloween less than a week away, some shops are promoting CBD for your pets.
CBD shop owners say the special treats can help lower your pet's anxiety when trick-or-treaters come knocking, but what do vets think?
Pet owners know things like fireworks or even excessive trick-or-treaters knocking your door down can be a cause of anxiety for dogs.
"A lot of trick-or-treaters knock and ring the doorbell ... it puts a lot of dogs on alert and stresses a lot of dogs out," said Jessica Strachan with American Shaman in Coweta.
American Shaman in Coweta is promoting CBD treats for both cats and dogs.
"It's an anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory. It helps with joint discomfort," said Strachan.
Strachan said her whole family uses the treats on these little guys.
"They're extremely hyper dogs, and it helps calm them down. It helps with their anxiety," she said.
The treats look just like regular dog treats. There are two different flavors and two different dosages and Strachan says the dogs love them.
But Dr. Kristen Rivers cautions pet owners before they run out and buy a pack.
"We're really worried by the fact that they're not regulated by the FDA," said Rivers.
Some Tulsa area vets say research is being done on the usage of CBD in pets, and even say they're "cautiously optimistic."
But Dr. Rivers said until that research is finished, and the drug can be regulated, it's risky.
"There's no way to truly tell what's all in them," she said.
"With all our products, you can find the full laboratory breakdown and know exactly what is in every product we have," said Strachan.
Dr. Rivers said there's no way to know the correct dosage or if the treats will react badly with other medications.
So, if you do buy the treats for your dog watch out for concerning symptoms.
"High and low heart rates, having a hard time regulating their body temperature ... and then seizure and even death," said Rivers.
Dr. Rivers said if you're thinking about using CBD treats on your pet, just make sure to check with your veterinarian first.